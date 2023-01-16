Help 3-year-old Rayden Davis fight Severe Micro-cystic Anemia

Hi, my name is Nadine Davis of Richland Park, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. I am blessed with an amazing baby boy name Rayden Thomas-Davis, he is 3 years old. Rayden is the joy of my life but for the past several months I have watched my baby boy become very ill to the point where he is unable to walk and in a fight for his life.

This is the journey of how my baby’s diagnoses/battle with Severe Microscopic Anemia, Sickle Cell disease, Bronchial Asthma and Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) began:

Since the beginning of 2022 my baby Rayden developed a severe “wheezing” problem. I took him to see more than one doctor which did not help much. He got sick very often including belly aches, severe constipation etc. it was to much to watch my baby suffer, so I took him to another Doctor who right away asked if my family has a history of Sickle Cell. My answer was No!! Despite this she give me instructions/ Dr. Note to go to the Milton Cato hospital.

On the 29th June, 2022, Rayden was admitted to the hospital, I was concerned but I thought that it was most likely something that would be easily diagnosed and treated. Sadly, I was given a heartbreaking awakening. Test upon test were administered and Rayden was then diagnosed with Sickle cell. Further testing later showed he only had a trace of Sickle Cell. With this he had to do a blood transfusion. After this, he lost his ability to walk-but the Doctors could not pin point why he was unable to walk. Sadly, his blood level dropped again and his platelets dropped as low as 10, when it was suppose to be 150 and over. The Doctor stated that if one has sickle-cell it doesn’t drop platelets that low and they didn’t know why it dropped to that drastic level.

Rayden’s liver and kidney became enlarged, so he had to do a platelets transfusion then we were discharged. Again We went back to the hospital a second time for over 2 weeks and the doctors are still puzzled as to why he’s not walking. And as per their expertise a sickle cell trait patient is not suppose to have all those other illness that Rayden has, so they labeled him as a full blown Sickler (an individual affected with sickle-cell trait or sickle cell anemia).

The journey for Rayden is a heartbreaker one but my family and I are not giving up. We are fighting this by Gods grace. He has not improved, he’s still unable to walk, his kidney and liver are still presently swollen and his condition can get worse by the day. We are currently doing 2 sets of therapy for him but nothing seems to be changing. We are also taking him to a private bone specialist and again he cannot figure out why he is not walking etc.

As a mother I cannot sit back and watch my child’s fragile life slip away from me without trying to find a solution and upon many research my only option at this moment is to seek medical care for Rayden at the King’s Critical Care facility in London England. They specialize in care and treatment for children with sickle cell disease and thalassaemia.

My goal is to raise enough money to help with expenses throughout this process. I know every little bit will help my baby towards recovery and I wholeheartedly thank you whether you can donate to this cause, offer prayers or advise on this journey to help Rayden fight Severe Micro-cystic Anemia, Severe microscopic anema, sickle cell disease, bronchial asthma and ITP.