Visits to inmates at Her Majesty’s Prisons resumes December 6

The general public is asked to note that in keeping with the spirit of Christmas, and in an effort to promote good morale among the inmates at Her Majesty’s Prisons in Kingstown and Belle Isle, the following initiatives will be implemented from the dates mentioned.

From December 6, 2021, visits to inmates will resume at the Kingstown and Belle Isles facilities. Each inmate will receive one visit per week not exceeding fifteen minutes. No more than three persons would be allowed to visit an inmate at the same time. Please note that visits are by appointment only, and some valid form of identification must be presented. Strict Covid-19 protocols will be in place.

From December 15, 2021, to January 1, 2022, inmates at both facilities will be allowed snacks and fast-food items from their relatives and friends on weekdays only, between the hours of 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. These can include (Subway, KFC, Roti etc).

On Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, between the hours of 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, home-cooked Christmas meals including cake will be accepted along with non-alcoholic beverages (Malt, Coco-Cola, Hairoun soft drinks etc). Please note that no homemade beverages will be accepted.

The Superintendent and staff of St Vincent and the Grenadines Prison Department take this opportunity to wish each and everyone a safe and enjoyable Christmas and a peaceful and productive New Year.