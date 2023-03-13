Heritage month celebrated by SVG National Trust with poster competition

SVG National Trust observes Heritage Month with a Poster Competition

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Trust will support the observation of Heritage month with the host of a Local History Poster Competition. The objectives of the competition are to stimulate discussions amount the youth regarding various aspects of our local history and heritage. Secondly, it is to provide local youth with the opportunity to learn about the work of the National Trust.

Competitors will participate in two categories; 8 – 12 years old and 13 – 18 years old. The competition is opened to young permanent resident of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The competition will be guided by the following:

The Collage must be hand rendered

Entries must be submitted on 11 X 17 portrait hard paper.

Entries must include a written statement explain the concept along with the Art submitted.

Each entry must contain the name of the competitor, date of birth and contact information.

Competitors are asked to submit any aspect of our cultural heritage or history. Entries must be submitted by Monday 27th March 2023 at 3:00 pm.