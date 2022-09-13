High Commissioner of Ghana to SVG meets with Gov’t, Opposition officials

H.E, Samuel Yaw Nsiah, High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana to St Vincent and the Grenadines presented letters of Credence to H.E. Dame Susan Dougan, GCMG, OBE, Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines at Government House on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

High Commissioner Nsiah also met with Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, Senator Hon Keisal Peters Minister of Foreign Affairs and Dr Godwin Friday, Leader of the Opposition on the 8 and 9 September.

During the presentation to Her Excellency, the Governor General, High Commissioner Nsiah expressed that his Government is pleased to continue to bridge the gap between the two countries, especially through trade and tourism.

High Commissioner Nsiah noted that one of his Government’s policies is looking to have direct flights between both countries and more so between the West African and Caribbean Islands.

The Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan also expressed that such cooperation is important in strengthening the bonds between the Republic of Ghana and St Vincent and the Grenadines and looks forward to other cooperation in the areas of education and environment recycling management.

St Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Ghana established diplomatic ties on 1″ August 2008. The interests of the Republic of Ghana and St Vincent and the Grenadines are significantly linked given that both countries are members of the Commonwealth of Nations. The relationship between the two is characterized by friendship and cooperation rooted in the bonds of historical and cultural affinity.