High Commissioner of India presents his credentials in SVG

H.E. Mr Shankar Balachandran, Ambassador of India to Suriname, concurrently accredited as High Commissioner to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with residence in Paramaribo, presented his credentials on 29 December 2021 to the Governor-General H.E. Dame Susan Dougan GCMG, OBE of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at a ceremony at the Government House, Kingstown followed by a bilateral discussion.

The High Commissioner called on the Honourable Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Ralph E Gonsalves and discussed multi-lateral and bilateral matters, he also meet with the Minister of Health of SVG to discuss bilateral cooperation.

The High Commissioner then called on the Ambassador of Cuba to SVG and Dean of the diplomatic corps H.E. Mr Jose Manuel Levya Ventura.

The High Commissioner accompanied by Mr Junior Bacchus, Honorary Consul of India to SVG visited the landing place of the first batch of the 260 Indian indentured labourers from Madras who arrived in 1861 onboard Travancore.