A case involving the termination of over 500 state employees who refused to take the Covid-19 vaccine as required by the government, will be heard before the High Court next week.

Lawyers retained by the Public Service Union (PSU) and St Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union (SVGTU) to represent the dismissed workers have filed a motion for leave to apply for judicial review of the dismissal decision.

On March 10th, 2022, Justice Esco Henry granted leave for judicial review.

Shirlan Zita Barnwell, a member of the legal team, said during a March 17th press conference that according to the judge’s order, the first hearing regarding the judicial review application should be scheduled for a date in April or May.

Barnwell explained that Justice Henry indicated she intended to have the matter heard expeditiously in her application for leave to appeal.

Oswald Robinson expressed his confidence in the legal team’s ability to prevail in the case during a rally to mark International Labour Day on Monday.

“I won’t go into all the details. Our legal team is well prepared. We want to give the workers assurance that everything is being done,’ he said, adding that the I’s have been dotted and the T’s have been crossed.

The union leaders have taken great care to keep the strategies the legal team is using in presenting their arguments in the case, which takes place via Zoom and is not public.