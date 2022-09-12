In relation to this year’s CXC exam results, Education Minister Curtis King has sought to explain the issues affecting the results.

In an interview with the Agency for Public Information, Minister King mentioned that some schools return whole classes’ marks ungraded for several subjects.

King said the situation is not isolated, so there is a high level of urgency in resolving the issue.

“Before you can do a proper analysis of those results and share them with the public, a few issues must be addressed. In this case, I would like to give you an example: There are students, in fact, at some schools there are entire classes where all students received what is referred to as ungraded grades for the particular subject or subjects they studied”.

“This isn’t an issue that affects one or two students, nor is it an issue affecting one school. The magnitude of the issue means we have to resolve it before we can do a proper analysis and release the results,” King explained”.

Students can access their results via the CXC’s online portal.