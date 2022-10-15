High-powered rifles, pistols, ammunition & marijuana seized in Trinidad

In a joint effort, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and Customs and Excise Division intercepted an international crime network, which resulted in the seizure of a large number of firearms, ammunition, and narcotics. Details follow in this press release…

“I applaud the efforts of officers on both sides, the TTPS and Customs, they have done their part to ensure those illegal firearms, and more importantly, high-powered weapons did not reach their intended destination, into the hands of criminals.”

This from Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob, as the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service conducted another successful intelligence-led exercise.

The officers intercepted an international crime network, which resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of firearms, ammunition, and narcotics. He further stated, “These seizures were as a result of months of meticulous intelligence gathering and surveillance by a dedicated team of officers attached to an intelligence unit in the TTPS”.

Between 2:30pm and 8:15pm on, Friday 14th October 2022, officers of the Central Division, in collaboration with officers of the Customs and Excise Division, acting on intelligence information, conducted searches at a bond in the Central Division.

During the search, the officers found and seized the following:

• Four high-powered rifles

• Four pistols

• Two pistol magazines

• 17 rifle magazines

• 40 boxes of 7.62 ammunition

• Several component firearm parts, and

• Seven cans containing a quantity of marijuana weighing 3.7kg were also found amongst grocery items, hidden in a barrel.

During the search of a second barrel, the officers also found and seized the following:

• One pistol

• Twelve high-powered rifles

• Five rifle magazines, and

• Six cans containing a quantity of marijuana weighing 5.2 kg were found among grocery items.

During the exercise, the team seized 16 high-powered rifles, five pistols, 22 rifle magazines, two pistol magazines and several thousand rounds of 7.62 ammunition.

When weighed, the marijuana seized amounted to 8.9 kilograms, with an estimated street value of $2,670,000.

Investigations are continuing.

Source : TTPS