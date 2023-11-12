Historic CARICOM-Saudi Arabia Summit will strengthen regional trade, & diplomacy

Historic CARICOM-Saudi Arabia Summit Set to Forge Stronger Ties in Trade, Investment, and Diplomacy within the Region

Terrance, the Honourable M. Drew, Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, is set to play a key role in the inaugural CARICOM-Saudi Arabia Summit, which will take place on November 16, 2023. Prime Minister Drew will join other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders in formal negotiations with Saudi colleagues.

This historic meeting is the result of the Saudi government’s significant desire in strengthening ties with countries in the Caribbean, Central and South America. The major goal is to promote investment and commerce, particularly in critical sectors like as infrastructure, hospitality, energy, climate change, and environmental sustainability.

Aside from trade and investment, the summit aims to strengthen shared values, improve people-to-people contact, and celebrate cultural heritage. It is an important step towards strengthening connections between CARICOM nations and Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Drew will lead a strong group that includes Foreign Minister Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas and other senior officials. Mr. Wakley Daniel, Permanent Secretary in the Premier’s Office of the Nevis Island Administration; Ms. Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office; Ms. Kaye Bass, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; H.E. Larry Vaughan, Ambassador to CARICOM for Saint Kitts and Nevis; and Mrs. Adelcia Connor-Ferlance, Press Secretary to the Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The summit’s significance was highlighted by the recent courtesy visit of His Excellency Abdullah bin Muhammad Alsaihani, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s first authorised Ambassador to Saint Kitts and Nevis. During his tour, Ambassador Alsaihani met with Prime Minister Hon. Terrance Drew and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas. The necessity of strong diplomatic connections and collaboration in addressing global issues and opportunities was discussed.

Climate change, renewable energy, investment, and cultural exchanges were among the key areas of collaboration investigated. The foundation established during these exploratory discussions lays the platform for future expanded relationships with the potential to transform national and regional dynamics and promote shared prosperity.

Source : SKNIS