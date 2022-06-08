100 tradesmen will be employed during construction of Holiday Inn

The Holiday Inn Express a 52-million-dollar investment by the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to be completed in 18 months.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, said the construction of the 92-room hotel should see over 100 tradesmen gain employment during the peak period.

In addition, Gonsalves indicated NH Construction will also help Vincentians on the project to develop particular skills, as they have done in other countries, basically an “effective transference of skills”, which, Dr Gonsalves, said is the way Caribbean companies should function.

CEO of NH International, Kit Kennedy said his company is a “True Caribbean outfit to develop Caribbean people” and uses construction projects to bring the region together in a time when the region is doing a lot of importing of skills and expertise.

Kennedy said the company is building an internship program for engineers, and architects from across the Caribbean so that there is continuity for the region and this is how skill sets are developed.