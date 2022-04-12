Honduras defeats St Vincent women’s football team 2-1

Honduras defeated St Vincent and the Grenadines 2 – 1 in the Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

The Honduras game was St Vincent and the Grenadines’ final match in Group E. Danella Creese scored the lone goal for St Vincent in the first half of the game.

Today’s game came fresh off a 5-1 win over the British Virgin Islands last Wednesday. Lady Heat lost their two previous matches versus Cuba and Haiti.

The match was played at the Francisco Morazan Stadium in the city of San Pedro Sula.

The Traveling Delegation included:

Management Team: Head Coach -Cornelius Huggins, Manager -Shevorn Trimmingham, Goal Keeping Coach -Urtis Blackett & Physiotherapist -Shevon Smith

Goal Keepers: Altica Benn & Marsha Marshall

Defenders: Ashanti Douglas, Kendra Findlay, Samayaa Connell, Shelly Browne & Asha Richards

Midfielders: Ashante Browne, Dionte Delpesche, Jessica Miller, Kitanna Richards, Sherese Cyrus, Kristiane Wyllie, Annesta Richards & Asanteni Charles

Strikers: Areka Hooper, Denel Creese & Arima Franklyn.

The Vincentian contingent is expected to return home on Wednesday 13th April , 2022