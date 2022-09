Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines has received an honorary doctorate from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

The Honorary Doctorate (Doctor of Law) was conferred on Gonsalves on September 27.

According to the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, the award “recognizes Dr Gonsalves’ notable leadership and contribution as Prime Minister of St. Vincent and Grenadines.”

The university currently has 40 Vincentian students studying for undergraduate degrees.