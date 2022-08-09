Tuesday, August 9
Hospital worker strip-searched during menstruation, Union says

An employee of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital was strip-searched during her menstrual cycle on 14 June, according to the SVG Public Service Union on Tuesday.

According to grievance officer Sis Nanton- Davis, the female attendant of two years was searched by a female police officer without a warrant.

According to the Union’s Grievance officer, a letter has been sent to the Ministry of Health regarding the incident, requesting an apology. However, it has not been forthcoming.

