Hospital worker strip-searched during menstruation, Union says

An employee of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital was strip-searched during her menstrual cycle on 14 June, according to the SVG Public Service Union on Tuesday.

According to grievance officer Sis Nanton- Davis, the female attendant of two years was searched by a female police officer without a warrant.

According to the Union’s Grievance officer, a letter has been sent to the Ministry of Health regarding the incident, requesting an apology. However, it has not been forthcoming.

Listen to the woman’s story below.