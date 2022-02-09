Hot Meals Returning To American Airlines

SOURCE – onemileatatime – It’s finally happening — after cutting back service at the start of the pandemic, American Airlines will finally be bringing back hot meals in first class on more flights as of next week.

American improving meal service starting February 16

American Airlines will significantly be improving service in first class starting next week, including improved meal services, pre-departure drinks, and more.

Here’s what we can expect in terms of the timeline for improved meals being rolled out:

Starting February 16, 2022, hot meal service returns on flights of 3.5 hours or more, with a choice of a protein or vegetarian entree, paired with an appetizer, salad, and dessert

Later in February, customers traveling on flights that are 2.5-3.5 hours will be able to select from fresh, lighter meal offerings like smoked salmon, fruit & cheese, and entree salads

This spring, American will introduce “an even more elevated” meal service for customers traveling on longer domestic flights, though exact details haven’t yet been revealed

There are some other first class service updates beyond that, including about pre-departure drinks, special meals, and the ability to pre-order meals:

As of February 16, 2022, pre-departure beverages will be returning to first class

As of April 2022, it’ll once again be possible to pre-order meals in domestic first class

As of May 2022, it’ll be possible to request special meals, with options including Asian, vegetarian, diabetic, Hindu, Kosher, gluten intolerant, Muslim, and vegan

Here’s how the new dining options are described:

It’s not just about the destination. It’s how you indulge along the way. Starting Feb. 16, relax and unwind with the new American Airlines domestic first class dining menu that will rollout throughout the month. The dining experience will feature classic customer favorites like mixed nuts, charcuterie, and short rib in addition to new healthy food choices like grain bowls, heart-healthy entrée salads. Meals will be served on one tray followed by dessert service.

