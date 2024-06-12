The St Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association (SVGHTA) reports that all accommodation options are fully reserved for June and early July. Tolga Akcayli, a representative of the association, stated that hotels had reservations as early as November last year.

“Most hotels with 20 rooms or more are used to house media crews and cricket team personnel, among other affiliates of the sport. The majority of guests staying in big hotels are media, camera operators, and teams, primarily for cricket”.

“This year’s Vincymas is expected to be one of the most successful in terms of attendance, with the largest carnival in terms of attendance. However, the number of people attending this cultural event has increased due to increased airlift into the nation”.

“AirBnBs, which are not governed by the association, may be the last choice for last-minute bookers, but their availability will also impact those who have not yet made a reservation”.

“The complete booking of hotels has a knock-on effect for eateries and cab services, as sportsmen and media representatives often prefer to stay at home and enjoy meals with friends and family. This has a positive effect on the hotel sector”, he said.