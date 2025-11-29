How female candidates reshaped the political narrative in SVG

When Women Win, We All Win

In the November 27, 2025 election, St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) witnessed a historic political shift. One led in part by women. For the first time since 2010, women have been elected to Parliament. Shevern John and Lavern Gibson-Velox, both representing the New Democratic Party (NDP), didn’t just win seats, they broke political strongholds that for decades were considered untouchable.

Shevern John won North Windward, a constituency held by the Unity Labour Party (ULP) since 2001. Her campaign centered on improving services and economic opportunities in a community who often felt unheard. Lavern Gibson-Velox claimed East St. George, unseating Camillo Gonsalves, the former Finance Minister and widely regarded heir apparent to his father, outgoing Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

Women did more than make up the numbers in this election, they reframed the political conversation. They raised issues that cut deeply into everyday life: the rising cost of living, job losses, public service dismissals during the pandemic, and most importantly the concerns of parents about the future of their children.

In this election, seven women put their names on the ballot, across political parties. That alone marks progress in a political culture where women have been historically discouraged from participation. In its report on the 2015 SVG elections, the Organization of American States (OAS) cited a “pervasive reluctance” of women to take part in the harsh political campaigns and noted that “…women remain significantly underrepresented in the SVG legislature and in politics generally.” The willingness of Grace Walters (ULP), Keisal Peters (ULP), Chevonne Stewart (ULP), as well as independent contenders Kenna V. Questelles and Doris D. Charles, to enter the political arena signals not just participation but a growing appetite among women to engage directly in SVG political leadership.

According to the International Monetary Fund, women bring diverse perspectives to the decision-making process leading to more comprehensive solutions and increased economic gains. Research from the United Nations also shows that countries with higher women’s representation in parliament also show lower levels of corruption and stronger financial accountability. However, for nearly 15-years Parliament in SVG lacked an elected female representative, leaving half the population without direct voices in decision-making. These women’s victories mark the first time since 2010 (when Girlyn Miguel last held an elected seat) that Vincentian women will take their seats inside Parliament’s decision-making room; not as advisors, not as supporters, but as elected representatives.

Carlene Hunte-Nelson, Dean’s Distinguished Fellow, Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs Research Fellow, Institute on Immigrant Integration Research and Policy