Beyond T20: How to Make Test Cricket More Lucrative and Inclusive

Ian Bishop had a fascinating discussion with Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton on Sky Sports Cricket during the second test match between England and West Indies regarding the future of Test cricket and congratulations to England on winning the Botham-Richards Trophy, comprehensive victory gentlemen. Test cricket remains the best format of the game in my opinion, it is still a fascinating sport to watch and play, a true test of fitness, endurance, skill, patience and technique. Kraigg Brathwaite’s sentiments are part of the problem, in a year, he plays approximately 6 test matches and apart from regional four-day tournaments and county championships in England, that’s the only unlimited format cricket practice and preparation he gets.

The ICC has made strides towards modernizing the game such as having numbers and names on T-shirts which are now more marketable for the sport and the introduction of a Test Championship for which test matches have more meaning now in terms of points qualification and an ultimate prize, kudos to them, that is excellent. A simple way to revive Test cricket is to pump more money into Test matches and make Test cricket equally and if not more lucrative than T20.

Another way to improve the format is to transition associate nations to full members to play the format, such as the USA, Netherlands, Canada, Kenya, Namibia, UAE and Nepal. More players, more competition, there was a time when people got tired of seeing England vs Australia over and over again, we’ve reached that stage now. We saw the crowds that turned up for Nepal during the T20 qualifiers, and that’s the kind of crowds that would turn up for test matches at least for Nepal. Their populations and internal continental rivalries would mean that the cost of setting up series, matches and facilities would be much less.

For the West Indies, Test cricket must go back to the communities. Empty stadiums during test matches is a problem, but that is offsetted by broadcasters, so if that’s the case, let’s get more of it. A great example is the North Zone Cricket Council, they have a 2-Day format that unites communities and welcomes school teams such as St. Mary’s and Fatima to play the 2-day format, Joshua Da Silva being a product of that initiative. Also, the T20 franchise format which is slowly becoming inflated will now bargain for better performing players at a cheaper price, meaning that better players would favour higher salaries for the longer format.

An interesting point is that harnessing Indian, West Indian and English diaspora in these countries is a way of leveling the playing field. Make it easier for players to represent other countries. David Wiese for Namibia and Corey Anderson of the USA for example. Like franchise cricket, have it on the international stage, this time with passports.

So, T20 is not a problem but rather a opportunity for growth and an olive branch for an infection of cricket to untouched parts of the world, especially countries where there is the popularity of “stick and a ball” sports such as hockey, baseball, tennis and lacrosse. So the ICC needs to adopt a business mindset, make T20 its wildcard and use it to catapult Test cricket to new heights, the same way T20 used Test cricket to do the same.