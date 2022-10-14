Human skeleton unearthed in the Petit Bordel mountains

In the mountains of Petit Bordel, North Leeward, a skeleton that had been broken down almost to dust was found.

The discovery was made on Thursday, and police are expected to bring the bones to Kingstown today.

Several villages told the St. Vincent Times on Thursday that a 55-year-old man who worked on farmlands in the mountains where the bones were discovered went missing about 7 years ago and that no one had found him.

This is breaking news.