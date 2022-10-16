Hundreds attend funeral for Clare Valley 5 killed in Sandy Bay crash

Hundreds, if not thousands, of Vincentians, went and paid their respects to five Clare Valley residents who died in a bus accident in Sandy Bay on September 11.

On Sunday morning, the village of Clare Valley hosted a joint funeral which was addressed by the clergy, family members, the area MP, the Leader of the Opposition, and the Prime Minister.

Giovanni Barker, Khalil Robin, Elvis Logie Harold, Kenroy Phillips, and Ishmael Bruce, all from the Clare Valley hamlet, perished when the bus they were travelling in overturned in the northern village of Sandy Bay.

During his visit to the Clare Valley community on September 17, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves stated that in addition to burial arrangements and expenses, the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is giving psychosocial and medical help to individuals affected.

Gonsalves stated that the government has also pledged to provide long-term support for the children of accident victims.

An inquiry into the accident is now ongoing. The police commissioner stated that a senior member of the traffic division of the police force has been assigned to lead this inquiry.