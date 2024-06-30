Hurricane Beryl alters course with life-threatening conditions for islands

Category 4 Hurricane Beryl has slightly changed direction and slowed down, moving west-northwestward at 18 miles per hour.

NHC says the highest risk of the core is in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada beginning early Monday morning. Hurricane Warnings are in effect for much of the Windward Islands.

Beryl is expected to remain an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane when it reaches the Windward Islands.

This is a very dangerous situation and residents in these areas should listen to local government and emergency management officials for any preparedness and/or evacuation orders.

Potentially catastrophic hurricane-force winds, a life-threatening storm surge, and damaging waves are expected when Beryl passes over portions of the Windward Islands.

Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are expected across the Windward Islands through Monday.