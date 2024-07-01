Live Updates

The calm is over, and the outer rain bands of Hurricane Beryl, a dangerous category 4 hurricane, have begun to affect St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

At 11 p.m., the SVG Met office stated that Beryl was located near latitude 11.5° north and longitude 58.1° west, or approximately 245 miles (390 kilometres) east, south, and east of SVG.

Overnight, the island is likely to experience 39–73 mph (68–118 mph), with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 km/h) expected from early Monday.

On early Monday, July 1, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO stated that 1,032 people are in 41 shelters across the country.

Residents on Bequia, the largest Grenadine island, reported to the St. Vincent Times that they have been experiencing bursts of gusty winds since midnight, and seas have begun to surge.

According to the National Hurricane Centre, the highest core risk is in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, beginning early Monday morning.