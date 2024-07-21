Hurricane Beryl Leaves SVG’s Agriculture, Fisheries Sector Vulnerable

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar while speaking on the Supplementary estimates for Hurricane Beryl recovery efforts said the agriculture and fisheries sectors are becoming increasingly vulnerable to the increased impacts of the vagaries of climate change, which is heightening the country’s risks of becoming food insecure.

Over the last four (4) years, the food production sector has been impacted as follows:

1.Recovery post COVID-19 supply chain disruption

2.Recovery from Freak Storm 2020

3.Recovery of volcanic eruptions of La Soufriere 2021

4.Recovery of Tropical Storm Fiona

5.Recovery of Tropical Storm Bret 2023

6.Recovery from drought 2020, and 2024

7.Recovery of Beryl 2024

Caesar said the destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl on the coastal and southern areas of St. Vincent and the Grenadine Islands (Canouan, Mayreau and Union Island) has impacted farm and fish enterprises which have encountered damages with significant losses.

“Farmers and fisherfolk in the Grenadines are grappling with the considerable damage/loss of crops, property, livestock, fishing boats, equipment and gears and their livelihood. The pressure on agricultural imports will be magnified with consequences for food availability and increased food prices. Exports will be impacted as the loss of produce and fish landing become apparent”.

Caesar said the Government remains committed to ensuring the continued delivery of assistance as needs emerge from Hurricane Beryl.

“The Government has boosted protective measures to alleviate the impact of Hurricane Beryl on food security and the livelihoods of those most impacted. The resources provided will prompt further measures, to ensure that our food supply chains are kept alive, domestically and regionally. The Ministry remains committed to smoothing temporary shortages and building back better to strengthen the resilience of our food chains”.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour has been allocated the following in the Supplementary Estimates 2024: $21,500,000.

Recurrent Expenditure: $14,000,000

Capital Expenditure: $7,500,000

The sum of $14,000,000 will be allocated accordingly.

“$12,000,000 will be used to provide income support to 10,000 farmers and 3,000 fishers affected by Hurricane Beryl. This income support to farmers is part of the Social Assistance Benefits Programme targeting farmers and fishers impacted by Hurricane Beryl. The remaining $2,000,000 of the $14,000,000 will be utilised to provide Social Assistance – in kind. Supplying food to shelters and vulnerable persons enhances the capacity of cooperative and produce groups”.

The Ministry will receive an additional $7,500,000 financed by the contingencies fund. This provision is 9 percent of the total Supplementary Estimates capital expenditure of $81,341,000.

The total Capital Expenditure for 2024 is $22,029,487 ($14,529,487 + $7,500,000). The resources will be apportioned as follows which will also support existing capital projects to increase the local product supply streams in the agriculture and fisheries sector:

1.Direct production support to Fishers

The sum of $2,000,000 under the Supplementary Estimates will purchase fishing equipment including boats, engines and other supplies.

The $2,000,000 directed to fisher folk in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will contribute to the recovery process especially in the Grenadines to resume fish landings and produce food in this time of uncertainty.

The Provision to increase fish landings through a fleet expansion programme is in the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the year 2024. The fund contributes to enabling fisher folks to repair/replace boats and fishing equipment and gears to resume production levels in the fish, sea moss, lobster and conch industries.

The Direct Production Support Programme II

$5,500,000 is allocated to direct production support to farmers and fishers affected by Hurricane Beryl.

The funds will be used for tractor services, labour support, production inputs, repairs to equipment and gears, apiculture and pruning of trees.

Caesar said after very hard and diligent work by the technicians in the Ministry, the work of the Budget Director and other persons and technicians in the Ministry of Finance under the guidance of the Cabinet that Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour would stand to benefit significantly from the implementation of these Supplementary Estimates.