A hurricane warning remains in effect for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG)

A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected across SVG, in this case, within 12 hours

At 11pm, Hurricane Beryl was located near latitude 11.5° north; longitude 58.1° west, or approximately 245 miles (390 kilometers) east south east of SVG. Hurricane Beryl is moving toward the west at 20mph (31km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 130mph (215 km/h). Minimum Central Pressure is 958mb or 28.29 inches. Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center, and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185km). All preparations to protect life and property should be completed.

Possible Impacts:

Storm force winds are likely from tonight (Sunday) 39 -73 mph (68 -118 mph).

Maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 km/h) are expected from early Monday.

Rainfall accumulations of 4 to 6 inches (100 to 150mm) are likely across St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A flash-flood Warning remains in effect.

Marine conditions are expected to be very rough and hazardous with sea-swells exceeding 4.0m (13ft) and possibly higher ~8.0m (26ft), near the center of ‘Beryl’ during Monday. Large and destructive waves/swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents. These will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators and fishermen.

A High-Surf Warning and Small-Craft Warning remains in effect. Small craft operators are advised to remain in port. Sea-bathers and other users of the sea are advised to stay out of the water.

Another disturbance is located over the Eastern Atlantic, with a 70% chance of development, and a depression is likely as it tracks near our area by Wednesday. Be Prepared!!