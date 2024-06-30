CONTROLLED SHUTDOWN OF ELECTRICITY SERVICES POSSIBLE DUE TO IMPENDING HURRICANE

St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) may initiate a controlled shutdown of electricity services in response to the imminent threat posed by hurricane conditions expected to affect the country by Monday, 1st July 2024.

According to the National Emergency Management Organisation, the centre of Hurricane Beryl is expected to pass near or over St. Vincent and the Grenadines during Monday morning, with storm force winds affecting the nation by late tonight.

VINLEC will continue to monitor the storm, however, depending on the strength and course of the hurricane, the Company may implement a controlled shutdown at all locations as a precautionary measure. This means all customers could potentially experience a temporary cessation of services. This controlled shutdown is necessary to ensure the safety of all VINLEC staff and to secure essential equipment, which will be critical for a faster and safer recovery process following Hurricane Beryl’s passage.

A decision has been made to shut down hydro power stations in South Rivers, Cumberland and Richmond tonight, 30th June 2024. We assure all customers that our diesel power stations in Lowmans Bay and Cane Hall will continue to adequately supply electricity to mainland, St. Vincent. The power stations in the Grenadines islands will also remain operational throughout the night.

If a nationwide controlled shutdown becomes necessary, its timing will be closely coordinated with the storm’s movement. Our dedicated teams will continue to monitor the situation closely and will restore services as soon as it is safe to do so.

We urge everyone to take precautions and prepare by ensuring access to non-perishable food items, fully charging all electronic devices, and keeping candles, flashlights, battery or solar-powered lamps, battery-operated radios, and other essential supplies on hand. Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones by securing your homes and following all safety guidelines provided by local authorities.We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this critical time. Stay tuned to local radio stations and VINLEC’s social media platforms for real-time updates.