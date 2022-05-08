Hurricane Center monitors first tropical wave of season off African coast

National Hurricane Center officials say they have noted the first tropical wave of the 2022 hurricane season, which starts on June 1.

According to an update on May 8, they stated;

“The first tropical wave of the season is emerging off the West coast of Africa this morning. Currently, clusters of moderate to strong convection are noted over parts of Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia”.

“The Hovmoller diagram clearly shows the westward propagation of this convective activity. Tropical wave guidance has it moving westward over the next 24-48 hours, crossing just South of the Cabo Verde Islands”.