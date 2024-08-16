Hurricane Ernesto to Pound Bermuda with 36 Hours of Intense Weather

Hurricane Ernesto seriously threatens Bermuda. We are facing an intense and prolonged period of 36 hours of sustained winds, and dangerous weather conditions that will begin this afternoon and last throughout tomorrow and into early Sunday. The Minister of National Security the Hon. Michael Weeks has provided the key decisions and actions taken to ensure everyone’s safety following the convening of the Emergency Measures Organisation (EMO) this morning (Aug. 16).

• First, the Causeway will close at 9 p.m. tonight and not 10 -pm as earlier stated. This earlier closure is due to updated weather data that indicates that high winds will start earlier and are necessary to ensure the safety of all residents. Before it is reopened, the Ministry of Public Works will conduct a thorough assessment after the storm passes and which must be done during daylight hours.

• As previously announced, the LF Wade International Airport will close at 8 p.m. tonight. Skyport has informed us that today’s British Airways flight is expected to arrive earlier than scheduled and leave around 6:30 p.m. We urge anyone with travel plans to stay informed and make necessary arrangements immediately.

• The Emergency Shelter at Cedarbridge Academy will now open an hour earlier at 5 p.m. This facility is available to all residents, particularly those who are vulnerable or without a safe place to stay. We cannot stress enough that if you require electricity to power oxygen delivery machines in a non-emergency setting, you should go to the Emergency Shelter early and do not wait until the last minute. KEMH should only be used in the event of an emergency.

• Regarding public transportation, no ferry services will operate today, and the last bus will run at 6 p.m. this evening. There will be no public transportation services at all on Saturday. Please remain sheltered.

• For those in need of urgent medical care, the Lamb Foggo Urgent Care Centre in St David’s will open tonight at 8 p.m. The Bermuda Hospitals Board (BHB) has strategically positioned ambulances at key locations across the island: one at King Edward Memorial Hospital, one at Port Royal Fire Station, one at Sylvia Richardson Seniors Residence in St. George’s, and one at Warwick Camp. Once winds reach 50 knots, ambulance crews cannot respond to calls for obvious safety reasons.

• Government offices will service their last customer at 3 p.m. today and close at 4 p.m. Please ensure you have completed any necessary Government business before then.