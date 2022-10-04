Hurricane Hunter scheduled to investigate system east of Windward Islands

The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday morning stated that Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands have increased a little, but there are not yet any signs of significant organization.

The wave is forecast to move westward at about 15 mph, crossing the Windward Islands tonight and early Wednesday, the NHC wrote.

“Some slow development is possible while the wave continues westward, and a tropical depression could form by late this week or this weekend over the central or western Caribbean Sea”.

NHC noted in its 8 A.M update that Interests in the Windward Islands, the ABC Islands, and the northern coast of Venezuela should monitor the progress of this system.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system this afternoon, if necessary.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.