American Airlines flights to Western Caribbean disrupted by Hurricane Ian

American Airlines continues to monitor the track of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to impact airports in the western Caribbean islands and make landfall in Florida on Sept. 29.

American has issued a travel alert for 20 airports in the western Caribbean and Florida, allowing customers whose travel plans are affected by Hurricane Ian to rebook without change fees. Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com or by contacting Reservations at 800-433-7300 in the United States or Canada.

If you’re travelling to / through / from:

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (GCM)

Havana, Cuba (HAV)

Kingston, Jamaica (KIN)

Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ)

Your change fee is waived if you:

Are traveling on an American Airlines flight

Are booked in any fare class, including Basic Economy

Bought your ticket by September 23, 2022

Are scheduled to travel September 23 – October 1, 2022

Can travel September 23 – October 8, 2022

Don’t change your origin or destination city

Rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference

Keep in mind changes must be:

Booked by October 1, 2022

Completed within 1 year of the original ticket date; the difference in fare may apply.

Visit Amerian Airlines for more information.