Hurricane Lisa expected to batter Belize, State of emergency declared

Hurricane Lisa: Curfew imposed on Belize & Stann Creek Districts

A state of emergency (SOE) has been declared for Belize and the Stann Creek Districts of Belize ahead of the impact of Hurricane Lisa later today.

“A state of emergency will be declared from 3:00 p.m. today until the “All Clear” for Belize and Stann Creek districts. A curfew will go into effect from dusk on Wednesday, 2nd November to dawn on Thursday, 3rd November 2022,” Governor Froyla Tzalam said in her proclamation of the SOE.

During the curfew, only emergency and security personnel are allowed to be in public spaces.

At 1 pm today, the centre of Hurricane Lisa was located 60 KM east southeast of Belize City.

The country is currently under a hurricane warning.

Hurricane Lisa has maximum sustained winds that are near 80 mph (130 km/h).

The storm is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h).