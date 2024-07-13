Gospel Artiste Jaron Nurse to Headline Hurricane Relief Concert

Yet! Still, We Rise- Hurricane Relief Gospel Concert

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Gospel Hub Promotions will host a Hurricane Relief Concert to aid those affected by the recent hurricane.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, July 14th at Victoria Park, commencing with a Family Fun afternoon at 3 pm, followed by a Gospel Concert at 6 pm.

The programme includes Special Prayers, Ministry of the Word, entertainment by leading gospel artistes here in SVG, and the main performance by Jaron Nurse, a renowned gospel artiste from Trinidad and Tobago. There will also be speeches by the Hon. Prime Minister and other government ministers.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves is encouraging Vincentians to come out and support the event. “This concert is a chance for us to unite, support our neighbors, and demonstrate our resilience in the face of challenges.” Dr Gonsalves said.

The Hurricane Beryl Concert aims to bring the Vincentian community together through music, providing hope and solidarity to those impacted by the calamity.

All funds raised will directly aid hurricane relief efforts, such as providing food, shelter, and medical aid to those affected.