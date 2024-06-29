Hurricane Warning in effect for St Vincent and the Grenadines

Hurricane Warning is in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadine

At 800 PM AST (0000 UTC), the center of Hurricane Beryl was located near latitude 10.2 North, longitude 50.3 West. Beryl is moving quickly toward the west near 22 mph (35 km/h).

A continued quick westward to west-northwestward motion is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Beryl is expected to move across the Windward Islands late Sunday night and Monday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts. Continued steady to rapid strengthening is forecast, and Beryl is expected to become a dangerous major hurricane before it reaches the Windward Islands.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 10 miles (20 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 990 mb (29.23 inches).

STORM SURGE: A life-threatening storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 5 to 7 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore flow near where Beryl makes landfall in the hurricane warning and watch areas. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

RAINFALL: Beryl is expected to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches across Barbados and the Windward Islands Sunday night into Monday. This rainfall may cause flooding in vulnerable areas.