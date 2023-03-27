Ralph Gonsalves, the leader of the ULP, spoke at the party’s 22nd anniversary rally on Sunday. He warned supporters not to cause trouble within the ranks and talked about his remaining personal ambitions.

“I want to say something about some comrades in the party. Some comrades in the party, as soon as they don’t get something, they jump on social media. You hear me”?

“I am urging you to desist from doing that. There are one or two of them in the various areas that believe they are Samson, but you know what Samson did—bring the temple down on everybody’s head, including his own head”.

Gonsalves said if we were to have an election and by some miracle the NDP won, the next morning some supporters would say, “Oh, God,” if I did know.

“You better know now, you’re not a Samson; nobody in the party is a Samson.”

“We are brothers and sisters; we are comrades, and we have to work with one another, and when you get a little disappointment, do not turn it into anger; do not turn it into vengeance, because even when you come back home, you will have caused some damage to yourself, to your family, and to the party people in the community,” Gonsalves said.

Gonsalves also spoke to his supporters on Sunday about his personal remaining ambitions.

“In addition to having ambitions for you, the region, and the world at a personal level, the following are my remaining ambitions”;

“At the moment of my death, I have no more sins to confess. At the moment of my death, I must have no enemies. You can have me as an enemy, but I wouldn’t have you as an enemy. At the moment of my death, I must own nothing, and at the moment of my death, I must not leave behind any unfinished task”.