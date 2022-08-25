What will you do if the Lord commanded you not to do something?

What would you do if you knew that obeying such command would cost you your job?

Will you compromise your faith and belief in the Most High to please man or will you obey your creator; He who sent his son to make the ultimate sacrifice for you so that someday you will be rewarded for your faithfulness with eternal life and glories galore?

I was commanded by Yahuah, the great Ahayah (I am) not to take the COVID-19 vaccine. In October 2021, in the dead of the night, Yahuah knocked on my bedroom door as he had done previously when he needed my attention, and he said to me, “Absolutely under no circumstances are you to take the vaccine.” I responded, “Yes Lord I will do as you ask.” Now, this was an instruction I knew would have negative consequences and negative consequences it had! I obeyed the Lord and this cost me my job but that is not the end of the story.

In the months following that vision culminating in May 2022, I knew that things would take a turn for the worst as regards my employment. However, Yahuah showed up in a vision to reassure me that ultimately, He is the ruler of all things….He will deliver me from the hands of my enemies and he will take care of me and so I was comforted.

On Sabbath morning 16th April, 2022 I had a vision. In this vision, I was sojourning on a dark and lonely pathway when a gentleman in his mid-sixties graced me with his presence and joined me in conversation. When we got to a fork in the road we made a right turn and continued our journey. He then proposed to take me down another path to which I objected. We then proceeded back towards the original path. As we got to the gap where the two roads were joined, the gentleman relayed to me that he was leaving and I said goodbye and called him by a name. He said to me, “That’s not my name… my name is Nathaniel” and I replied, “Goodbye Nathaniel”.

As soon as Nathaniel left I was joined by a younger man with tattoos on his skin. This young man embodied the persona of a “thug/bad boy” but for some reason, I was not afraid of him. Immediately after we began our trek down the pathway, gunshots resounded from out of nowhere and the young man instinctively returned fire in an effort to protect himself and me. In the process, he was shot. I quickly helped him to safety under what appeared to be the downstairs of an unfinished house. The gentleman was grimacing at the pain he was feeling whilst trying to stem the flow of blood from his right side. As I continued to look at him writhing in pain, a slew of questions began invading my mind namely, “Why isn’t he asking for an ambulance? “Why isn’t he calling for the police?” and so on.

He hastily began to scribble on a small piece of paper and as if the paper was not good enough, he discarded it, took up a black and white notebook in its stead and began to write in haste once more. As I assessed his demeanor my attorney instincts kicked and the only thought that rushed to my mind, was that he knew that he was going to die and was ensuring that his Will was made.

Overtaken by concern for the young man who obviously needed medical attention, I asked, “Do you need an ambulance.” “Do you wish to go to the hospital?”, he responded in the affirmative. As soon as he said yes two men appeared out of nowhere to his aid. He placed the notebook on a table in front of me and left flanked on the left and right by the two gentlemen, whose shoulders he used to maintain his balance whilst limping away. Before they made their exit one of the gentlemen turned to me and asked, “Don’t you want to see what he wrote in the book?” but before I could give an answer he said, “He left all of his possessions for you.” I stood there in amazement at this statement.

I then picked up the book in order to ascertain that what the gentleman had said was true. As I opened the book I saw a little girl with golden hair standing on my right side, looking up at me and smiling. My eyes returned back to the notebook and as I began to read, I realized that I was in a vision and so I began to record every detail that was being revealed to me. Psalm 50 boldly written in letters of gold illuminated before my eyes. I continued to read and Psalm 40 appeared in the same manner as did Psalm 50.

Meanwhile, the little girl was still at my side. I glanced over at her and back to the notebook. It was at this point that I felt as if I was no longer under the downstairs of the house but now suspended in mid-air and as I looked below I heard a voice like the echo of the waves of the sea speaking to me. I saw to my left a high mountain with an alabaster/ivory-covered top overlaid with rubies/carbuncle and at the foot of the mountain was a body of water of the most beautiful blue/sapphire colour I had ever seen. This body of water almost encircled the mountain. Towards the right of the mountain was a pavement of marble. The marble pavement enjoined a parcel of land that was very green and very beautiful with a few trees interspersed. These trees looked like willow trees and there was a mountain range in the background. To the right of my vision was a building with a circular top in the colour gold. I saw as it were the spirit of a golden lion leap from the Mountain onto the pavement close to the golden roofed building and as this lion landed on its feet it took a step and stood still and looked straight at me.

I stood in awe and shock at what I was seeing and could only mutter to the man standing next to me, “What is that?” and he said to me, “This is the Spirit of the Most High”. I looked again and I saw four golden images moving at the speed of lightning and they appeared as lightning. They jetted from the mountain in four different directions. Still bewildered, I asked the gentleman,“ What are those?” and he said to me, “Those are angels.” I was too amazed to even say anything further and the vision ended.

This vision was my assurance that Yahuah has his eyes on me and is looking out for me. My encouragement to those of you who have similar commands from the Most High is to obey. In the book of Acts Chapter 5, Peter and the other disciples were brought before the Courts because they chose to obey the Lord by spreading his message. In the face of adversity, with a high probability that they will be thrown into prison, they fearlessly answered, “We ought to obey God rather than men.” Such should be our resolve when forced to choose between the commands of Yahuah and the dictates of man. I applaud all those who have taken the stance for the Lord and encourage you to hold fast and you will be rewarded in due course.

Bernadine Nanton – Cooke