‘I Think That I Was Destined For This’ – Luta

On Sunday, newly appointed Consul General to New York Rondy ‘Luta’ Mc Intosh said, “I think that I was destined for this”.

As a guest on the issue at hand program on WEFM, McIntosh discussed why he felt that way and his qualifications which have been the subject of public scrutiny since his appointment.

“As soon as the news broke that I would be the CG, I realized most people know Luta, but very few know Rondy McIntosh. In addition to Luta on stage waving his rag, few people are familiar with Rondy McIntosh”.

“For my entire adult life, music was my passion, so that is the image I presented to the world. As a result, I have never pushed what I did in the background with my other professional careers or my studies in front of anyone because that is not the image I wanted to project”.

“I believe I was born to serve, it’s in my DNA. In addition, the PM always says he sees wrong corners, and I believe that after years pass, people will acknowledge that he did see around many corners with Luta’s appointment”.

“In 1988, I graduated from St Martin’s secondary school. I started doing odd jobs including barbering, joined the band signal in 1994, and met my beautiful wife, Simone, by 1996. As a result of her work at FCIB, I was able to get a loan to start my studies. I did Sales and Marketing and achieved a distinction that the head of Cambridge College from the UK came to St. Vincent to personally place the diploma in my hands in October of 1998”.

“I studied Microsoft at the Caribbean Institute of Technology. Through Cambridge college, I mentioned sales management and marketing. When I joined Cable and Wireless, they opened a college in St Lucia called the Cable and Wireless College, and I studied account management and advanced communication there twice”.

“I became a certified Blackberry enterprise representative at Cable and Wireless in January of 2008, probably the only Blackberry enterprise representative in St. Vincent at the time, and I went to Miami to train twice. In October 2005 I did protocol and business etiquette. In 2008 I did project management and in 2012 I did performance management at the University of the West Indies open campus here in St. Vincent”.