£5 Million Relief Shipment Arrives to Aid Grenadines Reconstruction

Ian Wace of the Gombolimbo Group.

£5 million worth of equipment and supplies to aid in the reconstruction efforts in the Southern Grenadines has arrived at the Cruise Ship Berth.

Hurricane Beryl’s damage to water, power, communications, logistics, health infrastructure, shelters was nothing short of devastating. Virtually every structure on Union Island, Canouan and Mayreau sustained debilitating damage.

The reconstruction is a collaborative effort between the Government of St Vincent and Mr. Ian Wace of the Gombolimbo Group.

Ian Wace is a property owner in Canouan. He is a British financier who co-founded Marshall Wace Asset Management, a London-based hedge fund with Paul Marshall. He is co-founded of a children’s non-profit, Absolute Return for Kids, and is a well-known philanthropist.