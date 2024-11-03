ICE Launches Removal Flights to Caribbean

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is facilitating removal flights of single adults and family units to Caribbean countries, coordinating with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) between October 28 and November 1.

Since June 5, the DHS has removed or returned over 160,000 individuals to over 145 countries through September.

ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) operated over 495 international repatriation flights, with DHS tripled the percentage of southwest border encounters processed for expedited removal.

Preliminary data shows DHS completed over 700,000 removals and returns in fiscal year 2024, the highest since 2010.

The DHS has halved processing time for individuals without legal basis to remain. In fiscal year 2023, ERO conducted 142,580 removals and 62,545 Title 42 expulsions to more than 170 countries worldwide.