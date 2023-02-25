Idaho legislators introduce bill to criminalize COVID vaccine administers

Two Idaho legislators have presented legislation that would make administering mRNA vaccinations a criminal.

Bill 154 was sponsored by Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, and Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale. Nichols introduced it on February 15 in the House Health & Welfare Committee. According to the text of the law, “no person may provide or administer a vaccine made using messenger ribonucleic acid technology in this state for use on a human or any other mammal.”

This individual would be charged with a misdemeanor.

During her presentation to the committee, Nichols stated, “We have concerns about the expedited development of the vaccine.”

Nichols stated that mRNA vaccines lack liability, informed consent, and data. She later explained that she was referring to the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations.

“I believe there is a great deal of material regarding blood clots and heart problems,” Nichols added.

Ilana Rubel, a Democrat from Boise, questioned Nichols’ claim that the immunizations were expedited. According to her knowledge, the vaccines were approved after surviving testing and were subsequently approved by the FDA.

Nichols stated that it “may not have been done as we believed it should have been done.”

“There are other injections that do not contain mRNA,” Nichols said.

MRNA is a molecule that aids in protein synthesis. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the COVID-19 vaccinations, also known as mRNA vaccines, let the body produce proteins that resemble the COVID virus in order to fight off the infection.

MRNA was discovered in the 1960s, according to Johns Hopkins. Several were utilized to combat the Ebola virus. Researchers are now aiming to prevent other respiratory infections using mRNA.

According to the National Cancer Institute, many forms of cancer are being treated with mRNA vaccines. The NCI states that the research conducted to treat cancer patients prior to the pandemic was essential in the development of the COVID vaccine.

Before proceeding to the House floor for debate, the bill must undergo a hearing and vote in committee.

