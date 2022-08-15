Suppose I were Vincentian like you – By Kes Lewis

If I were you and I was Vincentian, I would for sure trust the science. Especially the science about little-known viruses that no one knows about. And when they say that they don’t know anything about it, and tell you that what they say about it is more valid than what you say about it, I would trust the science. Science knows everything and is never wrong. Right?

If I were you and I was Vincentian I would for sure pay attention to the writing on the wall, to be honest, any type of writing on any type of material, especially when it gets erased quickly. Because I remember when my teacher in primary school, Ms. Warren, erased the blackboard but the imprint of what she wrote was still visible. Yep, I would watch that real hard and give it a long, long meditation.

If I were you and I was a thinking person, I would start keeping notes of what is happening around me and who is saying what. Yep, I would start making some serious notes, because people forget and I don’t want to forget.

If I were you and I was Vincentian and a ULP supporter I would learn how to greet a Caesar, as a matter of fact, I would learn what “Ave Caesar Morituri te salutant ” means in English. On second thoughts, skip that last bit about saluting. Know what, with the way things are going now, learn the whole thing.

If I were you and I was a Caesar, I would avoid the “honorable man” Brutus.

If I were you and I liked soap operas, I would grab my popcorn and get a comfortable chair, because for the next few years this political movie is going to be fun watching.

If I were you and I was a medical professional with a business, I would watch carefully our Spanish brothers, especially as their businesses expand and expand and expand.

If I were you and I was a medical professional with a business, I would begin looking at ways to change how I do business.

As a matter of fact, if I were you and I was Vincentian I would start studying what “population displacement” is, how it works and why I should be thinking about it more and more. Yep, I would give it a long, long meditation.

If I were you and I was a hotel owner or a taxi operator I would be glad that Sandals/Beaches is a marketing machine. Airlifts to the island would increase, which means more people, which means more spill-over business.

If I were you and I was a hotel employer I would raise the salary of my workers so that I don’t lose them to Sandals/Beaches.

If I were you and I was a hotel owner and employer I won’t worry about raising my employees’ salary because in three years Vincentians would make up a whopping 11 % of the Sandals/Beaches staff.

If I were you and I knew anything about math I would wonder why 130 stolen avocadoes are valued at $130.00 but when they are sold the cost goes up.

If I were you and I was a political leader, I would learn what it says in the Bible, in Numbers 13:7 to be specific.

As a matter of fact, if I was a leader of any sort, I would learn what Numbers 13:7 says.

If I were you I would be very grateful for all the good things I have in life, even when things are rough.