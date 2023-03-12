On Sunday while discussing the availability of space for events at the Arnos Vale sporting facility, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves brought up what he saw to be a continuing onslaught of assaults by Hot 97’s Luke Boyea and 2 Kool Chris against the CDC.

“They are raging against the CDC, or Carnival Development Corporation. I was told this morning there’s not an available space for the WET FETE at carnival time because work is being done at the Arnos Vale playing field, but more than that, there was damage done last time and damages done beyond what repairs promoters would do for these facilities”.

According to Gonsalves, the show is a significant source of revenue for the promoter, Mr. Boyea, who is reportedly irate that he is having trouble getting the place and is lambasting CDC.

“Well, he shouldn’t beat up on CDC; he and 2 Kool shouldn’t do that. They shouldn’t beat up on Miles Bascombe at the National Sports Council, which has responsibility for the facility there, nor should they beat up on the minister of sports; beat up on me if you want because the Prime Minister is the one who requested that for the use of those facilities, we must have clear principles upon which they would be leased for purposes and appropriate conditions”.

Last week, Gonsalves stated that he had requested the terms but hadn’t yet seen them. He stated that what he had gotten was a general letter but desired to see all the guidelines and conditions.

“We have to be protective of public property. Rodney Small is having an activity steal expression people sit down or even Darren Andrews doing the same thing; those things are understandable, but if you’re going to have mass people jumping up and mashing up the place where it is not constructed for those particular kinds of activities, it has to be clear principles on which you’re going to do this.

“Now I hear that some say what carnival is without a wet fete.” Well, if they don’t find another venue, people will go to other wet fete like the one up in Mesopotamia. It’s not the end of the world if Luke Boyea can’t put on a wet fete”, Gonsalves said.

Boyea and 2 Kool Gonsalves asserted have significant contributions to make to the nation, however ,they have a tendency to go toward sensationalism, falsehoods, and some irresponsibility.

“I go to Hot97 once a year and spend upwards of 4 hours on the air, so I don’t want anyone to get the idea that I have anything personal against Luke and 2 Kool”, Gonsalves stated.