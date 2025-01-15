IICA DG to strengthen cooperation on nuclear technology use in agriculture

The Director General of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), Manuel Otero, will commence a working visit to Europe, where he will build on the Institute’s joint work with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and will participate in one of the primary global discussion forums on agriculture and food.

Otero will sign a memorandum of understanding in Vienna to foster the development of projects involving nuclear technology use in agriculture, in a bid to contribute to food security and more sustainable production practices. The agreement will facilitate the expansion of joint IAEA-IICA efforts in areas such as soil and water management, plant genetics, animal production and health, quality control and food security.

Otero will also visit the Headquarters of the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) on the outskirts of the Austrian capital, where he will meet with Hans Joachim Schellnhuber and Karen Lips, the Director General and Deputy Director General, respectively, of the multidisciplinary scientific research organization.

IIASA, which is governed by a Council consisting of representatives of its Member States (which include Brazil and the United States), utilizes system analysis to develop solutions aimed at reducing the environmental footprint of human activities and contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Global Forum

In Berlin, Otero—along with Advisor to the General Directorate, Jorge Werthein, and the Manager of IICA’s Innovation and Bioeconomy program, Hugo Chavarría—will participate in the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA).

The event is organized by the German government and brings together government officials, members of international organizations, business leaders and experts from around the world to discuss the strengthening of agrifood systems.

The Forum also hosts the Agriculture Ministers Conference, the largest of its kind in the world, which routinely attracts approximately 70 ministers. Cem Özdemir, Minister of Agriculture and Food of Germany, will preside over this year’s forum, which will focus on the Bioeconomy.

Otero will be the moderator of one of the high-level discussions in which various countries will share their experiences and exchange best practices with respect to sustainable biomass production. Along with ministers from Latin America, Africa, Asia and Europe he will also be a speaker in a plenary session that will focus on enhancing global collaboration to improve the sustainability of agriculture as a pillar of the bioeconomy.

As part of the forum, IICA will also mount its photo exhibition “Leaders of Rurality of the Americas: Custodians of Food Security and Biodiversity” in Berlin, which will showcase the daily work of farmers who were recognized by the Institute for their contribution to food security, environmental conservation and the well-being of their communities.

The German minister will join Otero in officially opening the exhibition at the main venue of the event.