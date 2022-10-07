IICA honors SVG Minister’s contribution to agriculture in the Americas

An award of excellence was presented to the Honourable Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, by the Inter-American Institute for Co-operation in Agriculture (IICA) at the organization’s 80th Anniversary Ceremony on Friday, October 7, 2022, at its headquarters in San Jose, Costa Rica.

In the Americas, Minister Caesar has made an invaluable contribution to agricultural development and rural well-being as one of the longest-serving Ministers of Agriculture.

As we advance towards 100 years of existence, the Minister noted that the work of past IICA leaders provides very strong shoulders upon which we can build a positive future.

In his remarks, Minister Caesar, a lawyer by profession with a specialization in Banking and Finance Law from the University of London, emphasized the importance of food security.

A moving presentation was delivered by the Minister, along with several past and present Director Generals and their families, congratulating the organisation on its 80th anniversary.

The recent post-volcanic eruption recovery efforts by St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which occurred in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, while still dealing with economic consequences from the removal of trade preferences, were among the expressions of the Minister’s and the Government’s commitment to rural transformation.

To foster greater integration between Latin America and the Caribbean, the Minister has worked extensively throughout the region over the last decade. A friend of scores of Family Farming groups and initiatives in Latin America and the Caribbean, he is well known and respected. In addition to spreading the gospel of zero hunger, he has worked to address the effects of climate change. The advancement of a modern medicinal wellness industry in his country has led to the production of medical cannabis and psycedelics as part of his diversification strategy.

In addition, the Minister thanked the current Director General, Dr Manuel Otero, Curt Delice, Gregor Rawlins, and Michael Dalton for their continued support.