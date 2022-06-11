ILO adds safety and health as Fundamental Principles, Rights at Work

Delegates attending the International Labour Conference (ILC) have adopted a resolution to add the principle of a safe and healthy working environment to the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work.

Delegates adopted the measure at the Conference’s plenary sitting on Friday 10 June.

Until now there have been four categories of Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work:

freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining;

the elimination of all forms of forced or compulsory labour;

the effective abolition of child labour;

the elimination of discrimination in respect of employment and occupation.

The decision by the Conference means that Occupational Safety and Health will become the fifth category.

The Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work were adopted in 1998 as part of the ILO Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work. Under the Declaration, ILO Member States, regardless of their level of economic development, commit to respect and promote these principles and rights, whether or not they have ratified the relevant Conventions.

Each of the fundamental principles is associated with the most relevant ILO Conventions. The new fundamental Conventions will be the Occupational Safety and Health Convention, 1981 (No.155), and the Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health Convention, 2006 (No. 187).

The Conference also approved eight amendments to the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 (MLC, 2006), which focuses on the rights and working conditions of seafarers. These amendments had been negotiated and adopted in May 2022 by seafarers’, shipowners’ and governments’ representatives during the fourth meeting (Part II) of the Special Tripartite Committee of the MLC, 2006.

The new provisions, expected to enter into force in December 2024, will contribute to enhancing the living and working conditions of seafarers around the world, based on some of the lessons learned during the pandemic.

The ILC’s General Discussion Committee on decent work and the Social and Solidarity Economy (SSE) adopted conclusions complemented by a resolution. The Conclusions’ 16 points include an important definition of the SSE and provide guidance on promoting the SSE within the context of decent work. The Committee also requested the ILO to develop a strategy and action plan on decent work and the social and solidarity economy, to be presented to the ILO’s Governing Body at its November 2022 session.