Launch of Grade Six Writing Competition

“Imagination is like a muscle”, said Education Officer in charge of Language, Literacy and Communication, Elizabeth Austin at an opening ceremony to mark the launch of a Grade six writing competition, held earlier today, Friday November 10th, 2023 at the Kingstown Preparatory School.

In her remarks the Education Officer further emphasized the importance of reading and writing to sharpen student’s skills and broaden their imagination. Austin urged the students to always read as it assists in releasing one’s thoughts and allows creativity to flourish. She added that “writing gives you the opportunity to release your emotions” and gather cohesive thought&

Austin said the upcoming competition will include a preliminary round on November 22nd, 2023. The top ten participants selected from the initial round will vie for the coveted title in the finals which scheduled for January 10th, 2024.

The reading company Hodder House established in London in the 19th century is providing financial support for the event. The company is also providing supplies to schools, teachers, and students with various educational resources and materials.