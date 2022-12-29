IMF/ECLAC: Venezuela To Have Highest Growth in LatAm for 2023

ECLAC and the IMF forecast that in the context of a Latin American growth of 3.5%, Venezuela will increase its GDP by 5% to 6.5%. Other predictions speak of up to 10% growth for Venezuela, even without substantial improvements in the sanctions imposed against it.

With a growth of 12% by the end of 2022, according to the same organizations, and a substantial improvement in inflation and devaluation with respect to last year, these figures sound plausible.

The main levers for Venezuela to follow the path of recovery in the context of a world economic recession derive from the difficult geo economic and geopolitical situation the world is going through.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Maduro celebrated GMVV’s achievements and urged the country’s prosperity

Nicolás Maduro, Venezuelan head of state, highlighted that despite the difficulties and the blockade against the Bolivarian nation, in 2022 the goal set was achieved and the task of the Great Housing Mission Venezuela (Gmvv) was accomplished, he also thanked who bet on the country in the midst of adversity.

“The pledged word of the Revolution is Mission Accomplished!” the president stressed on twitter. «Commander Chávez outlined a task for us: turnkey decent housing for all Venezuelan families. We will not rest until we achieve it! Heading for 5 million and more. Long live the GMVV! », The president wrote in his message.

In another message, President Nicolás Maduro thanked “those who have believed in Venezuela, those who have placed their hopes in the Homeland of Libertadores and winners.”

Source: Ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuelan executive gets ready to resume connection with Colombia

Delcy Rodríguez, head of the Executive Vice Presidency of Venezuela, led a telematic working meeting with the high officials of the Government of President Nicolás Maduro, involved in the upcoming resumption of the Las Tienditas binational bridge, which links Venezuela with Colombia in the Táchira state and which will be one of the legal artery roads between the two nations.

Through twitter, the Venezuelan vice presidency stressed that the guidelines of President Maduro continue to be put into practice.

Source: Ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Álex Saab appeals decision that rejects his diplomatic immunity

The defense team of Venezuelan diplomat Álex Saab, who is being held in a US prison in clear violation of the 1964 Vienna Convention that regulates diplomatic relations between nations attached to the United Nations, appealed this Wednesday the decision of a federal judge in Miami, Florida, USA, Robert Scola, who points out that the Colombian-born official does not enjoy the immunity granted by the Venezuelan State, the basis for the development of the accusation process against him that he faces in the North American country.

The appeal repudiates with arguments the 15-page document in which the judge ensures that Saab could not prove that international law recognizes “immunities” for the charges against him, the judge also ensures that if such immunity exists, “consent would be required” of the State in which he was transiting”, in reference to the arbitrary detention suffered by the special envoy of Venezuela for Iran when he landed in Cape Verde, in North Africa, to refuel the plane that was carrying him to fulfill the humanitarian mission of seeking food for the South American country, this in the midst of the criminal blockade imposed by Washington on Caracas.

Source: Ultimasnoticias.com.ve

“The FANB has been the backbone of peace and stability”

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, highlighted the role played by the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) during these years of attacks against the country: “This was a year of great effort where the FANB once again ratified its role as the backbone of peace, stability and union for Venezuela,” he said during the year-end greeting ceremony for the FANB from the headquarters of the Strategic Operational Command ( CEO).

The national President highlighted the deployment actions that the military components have developed in order to guarantee territorial integrity and combat mafias linked to Colombian drug trafficking.

Source: Ultimasnoticias.com.ve