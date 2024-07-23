IMF Endorses Economic Reforms as SVG Gears Up for Recovery

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has achieved a robust recovery from the pandemic and 2021 volcanic eruptions, supported by large-scale investment projects and robust growth in tourism.

Growth is projected at 4.9 percent in 2024, with economic activity surpassing the pre-pandemic trend forecast. Employment has returned to the pre-pandemic level except for young men, and female labor force participation remains relatively low.

Inflation has subsided from its peak. The financial system remains sound. The outlook is favorable but is subject to downside risks mainly stemming from the uncertain external environment.

In addition, the economy is facing significant challenges from a rapidly ageing population and natural disasters and climate change, amid the still high public debt.

Recognizing the challenges, the authorities are implementing a broad array of reforms in line with past Fund advice.

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the Article IV consultation with St. Vincent and the Grenadines and endorsed the staff appraisal without a meeting on a lapse-of-time basis which predates Hurricane Beryl.