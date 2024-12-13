Gun Intelligence Workshop To Be Held In SVG

CARICOM IMPACS to host Gun Intelligence Workshop in SVG

The CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (CARICOM IMPACS) Crime Gun Intelligence Unit (CGIU) in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) will host a three (3) day Gun Intelligence Workshop in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

The workshop will commence on Tuesday December 17, 2024, in the National Insurance Services (NIS) Conference Room, located on Upper Bay Street, Kingstown, and is scheduled to conclude on Thursday December 19, 2024.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to commence at 9:00 a.m. and will feature remarks from an executive member from CARICOM IMPACS, and an official from the United States Embassy, Barbados/Trinidad and Tobago. The featured address will be delivered by Dr. Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Minister of National Security, etc.

This workshop is part of a regional series organized by CARICOM IMPACS to raise awareness among stakeholders about the proliferation and use of illegal firearms in the region, as well as strategies to address this critical issue.