‘Imperialism Cannot Lecture Me on Free Elections’-St Vincent PM

St. Vincent PM Ralph Gonsalves Rejects Imperialism’s Claims on Venezuela’s Elections

On Thursday night, St. Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves stated that imperialism cannot talk to him about free and fair elections. Gonsalves’ remarks were in reference to Venezuela’s July 28th election.

Venezuela’s electoral authorities declared President Nicolás Maduro the winner in Sunday’s presidential election while the opposition claimed victory in the race, setting up a showdown.

Gonsalves, who was speaking at the media launch of ‘Love Notes,’ said he will attend a meeting in Venezuela on Saturday.

“Imperialism cannot speak to me about free and fair elections.” They have already declared Venezuelan elections to be unfree and unfair, even before they take place. As far as I’m aware, no one in Venezuela has been subjected to over 90 indictments, the principal opponent, as has happened in the country nearby to us.”

Gonsalves, a longtime ally of Venezuela, said that while he does not meddle in the great country’s business, he has observed that every election in Venezuela is always unfair because it doesn’t produce the correct result for them.

“From the beginning, they say it is not free; it is not fair. And nobody given any reasons? Independent observers who are present have declared the elections to be free and fair. President Maduro responded, saying, “Okay, you want to challenge this; we will have the Venezuelan Supreme Court review everything that we have done.” They said, No, the Supreme Court is in his pocket. Some foreigners have to come and do it.”

The Caribbean island leader said we’ve seen in the country a great country not too far from us, where the Supreme Court decided on an election in 2000 regarding pregnant chads and hanging chads.

“Five people in the Supreme Court who voted to put Bush in the White House, Young Bush, those who are nominated by Republicans, and the four who voted against were appointed by the Democrats. And you tell me that’s a great and impartial tribunal. You can’t tell me also that when the majority of the court is appointed by Republicans and they have just given Donald Trump immunity for all actions that are done, we read the judgement.”

Gonsalves stated that he is in the tradition of Chatoyer, and no one is going to control his mind. Joseph Chatoyer, also known as Satuye, was a Garifuna chief who led a revolt against the British colonial government of Saint Vincent in 1795.

“I can think for myself and read and understand.” Of course, I’m very respectful of everybody. And the American government and the American people are our friends, and we have excellent relations with them. But is not everything you tell me. I’m going to say yes, Massa, I’m not in that particular tradition.”.

“I’ve survived the jungle for 23 years in office despite all the bombardments, because eventually, if you talk to people enough, they will understand what you’re saying,” Gonsalves said. In my own case, I prefer a strenuous life over a life of ignoble ease.