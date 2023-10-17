In Barbados, the Venezuelan govt and opposition resumed talks

After an 11-month hiatus, delegates from Venezuela’s administration and the opposition Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) arrived in Bidgetown, Barbados, on Tuesday to begin discussions.

The negotiating committee sent by President Nicolas Maduro’s administration is led by National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez.

Labor Minister Francisco Torrealba, National Human Rights Council Secretary Larry Devoe, and legislator Nicolas Maduro Guerra are also part of this trip.

Camila Fabri, the wife of Venezuelan ambassador Alex Saab, who has been imprisoned in the United States for two years, is also part of the Venezuelan official delegation.

President Maduro informed the opposition on Monday that his administration will sign favorable agreements with them to provide guarantees in the 2024 presidential elections.

Audits, the usage of fingerprint machines, and other legal restrictions and technological procedures anticipated by Venezuelan organizations and laws are among them.

The Venezuelan administration and opposition held three rounds of talks in Mexico. Their most recent meeting was in November 2022, when the parties struck an agreement to retrieve Venezuelan State assets that had been frozen in the international financial system.

However, the conversations between the parties then halted, preventing what was negotiated in Mexico from becoming a reality.

