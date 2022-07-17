In Caracas, PM Gonsalves meets with Venezuelan officials

Prime Minister, Dr Hon Ralph Gonsalves, met with officials of the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Caracas on Saturday afternoon en route to Nicaragua.

Gonsalves, who is on a 5-day official mission to the Central American country, made the brief stop in Venezuela to meet with representatives of the government and other officials.

Raul Li Causi, Vice Minister for the Caribbean and President of the Alba Bank, Ramon Gordils, and other officials from PetroCaribe attended the discussions with the Venezuelan delegation led by Foreign Minister Carlos Fara.

The Deputy Prime Minister Hon Montgomery Daniel, who is a part of the delegation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, accompanied Prime Minister Gonsalves during the discussions.

Other members of the delegation include Mrs Eloise Gonsalves, Mr Dyke Cato, Mr John Nero, Inspector Irwin Adams Security Officer, and Sehon Marshall, Press Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister.

On Sunday, July 17, 2022, the delegation will leave Venezuela for Nicaragua.