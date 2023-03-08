In Grenada, BNTF educates parents and teachers on gender issues

The Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) recently gave 52 people in the education sector in Grenada training on how to be more aware of gender issues.

At the end of February 2023, the training took place over two weeks.

The BNTF’s Portfolio Manager, George Yearwood, said, “Building on previous programs, the BNTF continues to include gender considerations in all interventions and at every stage of the project cycle.” “This makes people more aware of the different situations women, men, boys, and girls face, and this awareness affects how interventions are made and how well they work.”

The BNTF Programme is the main way that the CDB works to reduce poverty in the Caribbean. It does this by building basic infrastructure and teaching skills to help people in nine Participating Countries make a better living (PCs). The BNTF works in Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Suriname.

In the 42 years since it was founded, BNTF has done more than 3000 smaller projects that have directly helped more than 3 million men, women, and children.

At three schools in Grenada, teachers, parents, and other staff members got training:

1. The Victoria School for Special Education

St. Dominic’s Roman Catholic School

3. The Early Child Development Center on St. John’s Street.

The people who were there liked it.